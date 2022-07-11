Ubuntu Linux is faster than Windows 11 on Intel Alder Lake CPUs

- Advertisement -

Ubuntu Linux (and other GNU/Linux distributions) are gaining ground in performance vs. Windows 11 on PCs using the latest generation of Intel processors, based on testing at Phoronix.

Software “comparisons” (benchmarks) are techniques used to obtain an estimate of the performance of computer equipment or any of its components, especially CPU, GPU, RAM or storage units. In addition to obtained performance results that can be compared with similar machines, these programs also often provide complete machine or component information, which is very useful when upgrading computers. Or used to check the operation of a certain component in case we detect errors.

Operating system benchmarks are not seen as often. It is simply not the only section when choosing to use one or the other and many times the data is measured in milliseconds and is not relevant for most users. But they can provide an idea of ​​how one works and the other, comparing the results with the same hardware components.

Ubuntu vs. Windows 11 on a Core i9 12900K

As you know, Intel changed the architecture towards a “hybrid” design in its latest generation of processors, “Alder Lake”. Although the giant also supports Linux in all its developments, the internal tests of these CPUs were carried out with the mind set on optimizing their operation in Windows 11. In this way, at the launch of the Microsoft system, Windows 11 beat the CPUs in performance. Linux distributions. It is usually common in new releases. Microsoft remains the preferred partner due to the huge market share of Windows.

In the following months, the Linux kernel has been receiving the corresponding corrections with patches specifically designed to optimize its operation on this generation of processors. And the situation has changed: Ubuntu outperforms Windows 11 in a good part of the tests.

In case you are interested, the tests have been carried out on a high-end computer with an Intel Core i9 12900K running at the default frequency, on an ASUS ROG STRIX z690-E board, with 32 Gbytes of DDR5-6000 memory, an NVMe SSD WD Black SN850 and a dedicated Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics, under Windows 11 Pro and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS on the other hand.

We repeat that performance is only part of the equation when choosing an operating system. If it is measured in milliseconds, it is understood. But there you have it. You can find all the results in Phoronix.

