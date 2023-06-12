HomeTech NewsUbisoft's Star Wars Outlaws announced at the Xbox Games Showcase

Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws announced at the Xbox Games Showcase

Tech News
sfjd4bfxbbh2pgfmt4htrd 1200 80.jpeg
sfjd4bfxbbh2pgfmt4htrd 1200 80.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Great news for Star Wars fans: Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws was just revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, part of the not-E3 2023 announcement season.

Star Wars Outlaws appears to be a story-driven adventure similar to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Quantic Dream’s upcoming Star Wars Eclipse. However, Star Wars Outlaws appears to star an original female protagonist named Kay Vess. Vess seems like a fun hero; a scoundrel / smuggler with a tiny, cute sidekick called Nix.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X