Ubisoft will charge you $70 for its triple-A games because “it’s the new standard”

The price of video has experienced a considerable increase with the arrival of the new generation of consoles. We already told you at the time that PS5 games were going to cost 80 euros, and that the big companies justified this increase in the increase in development costs, something that makes half sense since, in the end, most of the games that are coming to market are intergenerationaland they don’t bring deep enough technical changes to really support that argument.

It seemed that on PC we were going to get rid of that price increase, but in the end it has not been like that. Square Enix was one of the first to raise the price of its games to 80 euros, and it did so with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, a title that it is nothing more than a simple adaptation of the version for PS5. Is it fair to 80 euros for an adaptation of a PS5 game that is in turn a port of the original that came to PS4? I think the question answers itself.

The fact is that Ubisoft has confirmed that it will be the next in raise the price of its triple A games up to 70 dollarsa figure that converted to euros and after applying taxes could easily become 80 euros.

At the moment the French studio has only made an express reference to the games for PS5 and Xbox Series S-Series X, but taking into account that refers to releases for the new generationlike Skulls and Bones, and that these will be the ones that will be adapted to PC, it is most likely that this price increase will also end up affecting users of that platform.

Looks like we’re finally getting closer to a ization of the 70-80 dollars as a new starting price of the games for the new generation. This price increase will also be felt in highly anticipated games that are very close to launch, such as Forspoken or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which will cost $70. Other titles already released, such as NBA 2K21 or The Last of Us Part I are priced at 69.99 and 79.99 euros, respectively.

Personally, I believe that this increase in the price of games is a problem, and not only of all that they imply economically for the player, but also because they have not introduced changes in terms of quality or content that justify it. If anyone thinks otherwise, please explain. what does The Last of Us Part I offer compared to the original to cost 80 euros.