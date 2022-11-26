Ubisoft TV launches in Brazil with gaming content for smart TVs and mobile devices

Content can be accessed on Samsung TV Plus (channel 2336), Pluto TV, Pluto TV Gaming channel by Ubisoft (346), Paramount’s free platform, website and streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick and soon on Roku.

This Friday (25), the Ubisoft officially launches Ubisoft TV Brasil, a free channel that broadcasts locally created content about games, e-sports competitions, humor and entertainment for smart TVs and mobile devices.

“Ubisoft TV is a platform that meets the growing demand of players with a lot of humor, quality and fun, in addition to being easily accessed from anywhere and without subscription costs”, commented the director of Ubisoft in Latin America, Bertrand Chaverot.

It is also possible to access the service through its own application, called UBISOFT TV Brasil, which is available for smartphones and tablets with iOS and Android operating systems (available for download on December 2, 2022).

The channel debuts with programming divided between exclusive content, such as a program about games and professions in which a teacher explains the gaming market, and extended versions of videos released on YouTube by Ubisoft Europe.

In addition, it has a library of more than 900 videos and more than 140 hours of content with new attractions released every month. The platform will offer local productions and the possibility of broadcasting sponsored content in partnership with brands.

The user has unlimited access to linear programming, with the display of advertisements, while also being able to take advantage of the option of on-demand attractions.