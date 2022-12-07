Ubisoft talks about Rainbow 6 Championship at CCXP22 and indicates participation in future editions

TC: How is Ubisoft’s arrival at an event within an event of the size of CCXP, which usually focuses on movies, series, comics, etc.? How was this merger and how is Ubisoft’s insertion in the universe of this event?

First of all, thank you very much for this opportunity to talk with you. As you know, Ubisoft has games with different segments, which work with different audiences.

eSports is one of our competitive pillars that differs from any other pillar. We have different teams that work for him, because one thing is the public that plays for entertainment, leisure or curiosity, and another thing is the public that plays with a competitive content. This already completely changes the interest that the person has for our games.

Rainbow Six is ​​by far our biggest competitive game in the back catalogue. We have others, including Just Dance, Brawhalla, Roller Champions… but the R6 is undeniably the greatest of them all. Here we have two finals that are very important to us, which is the final of the Circuito Feminino and the final of the Brasileirão, the BR6, which is the biggest Rainbow Six championship in Europe and is part of a global calendar.

Nowadays we understand that eSports is already seen even as an Olympic modality so it is something that is no longer a niche and even though it has a specific niche, since not everyone who plays video games consumes eSports, we still understands that it is very important to be at mainstream events precisely to bring what the competitive scene is to the mass public and show that this is a reality that is not niche. So we show the way and people decide if they want to continue on it or not.