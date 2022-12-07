Ubisoft talks about Rainbow 6 Championship at CCXP22 and indicates participation in future editions

Over the last week, we had the long-awaited CCXP22, which marked the return of the event in a face-to-face format after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Amid dozens of panels from streaming services, movie studios, comic artists and much more, the event also featured the Tribo Game Arena, a gigantic auditorium where we had the exhibition of numerous eSports games, including the finals of the Brasileirão (which had Team Liquid as three-time champions) and Rainbow Six Siege Women’s Circuit.
During our visit to the event, we had the chance to talk to João Guerra, communications and events manager at Ubisoft, who told us a little about the publisher’s participation in this year’s event and the possibility of seeing a greater presence in the coming years.
TC: How is Ubisoft’s arrival at an event within an event of the size of CCXP, which usually focuses on movies, series, comics, etc.? How was this merger and how is Ubisoft’s insertion in the universe of this event?
First of all, thank you very much for this opportunity to talk with you. As you know, Ubisoft has games with different segments, which work with different audiences.
eSports is one of our competitive pillars that differs from any other pillar. We have different teams that work for him, because one thing is the public that plays for entertainment, leisure or curiosity, and another thing is the public that plays with a competitive content. This already completely changes the interest that the person has for our games.
Rainbow Six is by far our biggest competitive game in the back catalogue. We have others, including Just Dance, Brawhalla, Roller Champions… but the R6 is undeniably the greatest of them all. Here we have two finals that are very important to us, which is the final of the Circuito Feminino and the final of the Brasileirão, the BR6, which is the biggest Rainbow Six championship in Europe and is part of a global calendar.
Nowadays we understand that eSports is already seen even as an Olympic modality so it is something that is no longer a niche and even though it has a specific niche, since not everyone who plays video games consumes eSports, we still understands that it is very important to be at mainstream events precisely to bring what the competitive scene is to the mass public and show that this is a reality that is not niche. So we show the way and people decide if they want to continue on it or not.
TC: Ubisoft is expanding, not only in games, but in other areas such as movies and series. In addition to the Assassin’s Creed movie, which even had an activation at CCXP, in the future the franchise will win a series in partnership with Netflix, with that, we can expect a greater presence of Ubisoft franchises permeating CCXP in other activations that are not only related to games?
I don’t see any reason why it shouldn’t happen. We have a lot of things nowadays being developed and announced, including The Division movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, a partnership with Sony Pictures in the movie Liro Liro Crocodile, which won a map in Just Dance 2023, an animated series of Assassin’s Creed, a partnership with Apple for the Mythic Quest series, so as you said, Ubisoft understands itself today as an entertainment and technology company and as all these products in our lineup are gaining launch dates, just like we did a great partnership with Fox for the Assassin’s Creed movie in the past, it makes perfect sense to continue working with these big players to show that video games have as deep a storytelling as movies and the like.
TC: In the last in-person CCXP we had, Riot Games brought a booth focused on some of their main games. At the time, some people thought that this space was out of place at the event, but it turned out to be an absurd success and set the stage for their series on Netflix. Ubisoft usually invests heavily in BGS, but can we expect a branded booth inside CCXP?
This is much more a question of timing and lineup. For example, we’ve had recent releases like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023, but since we don’t have any releases during this CCXP period, it wouldn’t make much sense to have a booth.
So if we have a mainstream game releasing during the CCXP period, I see no reason why we shouldn’t bring an activation to the event. In any case, as CCXP is an important partner for us, we ended up joining the event in some way, whether through licensing or a business model with a partner, such as participating in the Tribo Game Arena this year. Stand is much more a question of the time of year and product strategy.
TC: From what we could see in one of the matches on the panel, the frequency was very high. How has the public’s adherence to these exhibitions been and how has this shock been when people arrive at CCXP expecting to see panels of films and series, but end up coming across a panel of games, liking it and staying?
People who come to CCXP know what they want to see. So, despite having a video game arena here, if people aren’t interested in it, they just don’t go there.
So, it is very important to have this video game presence at the fair to give people who are interested an option and show that this is part of an entertainment umbrella that is very strategic for the industry as a brand. In general, acceptance has been very good, attracting both the curious and those who follow the championship in fact.
This participation is important to show the video game possibilities, because in Europe, there are not many studios that develop games, so speaking for Ubisoft, we have a business office and not a development center, so it is important for people to understand these possibilities.
In the competitive scenario, when we’re on stage, it’s not just the players, but the capture, transmission, editing team, so it’s important to show that to people.
TC: The Europeian market is a big fan of Ubisoft intellectual properties and CCXP is a very commercial place, perfect for acquiring items inspired by popular franchises. Can we expect products based on Ubisoft IPs to win special collections at Europeian events in the short term?
Today at Ubisoft we have a licensing team that works together with the global teams, who study ways to bring our product in ways other than games and all of this is part of a launch calendar. Each product has its territory specificity, so the issues of language, import, local production, whether the local producer will be able to reach the global quality level that we expect.
CCXP is a very strategic event, so once we have this product availability, we are certainly interested in bringing these items, as we have done in the past.
Ubisoft loved being able to go back to physical events, so we have a lot in the works with partners and Ubisoft itself, so keep an eye on our social media to follow everything first hand.
