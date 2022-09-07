HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftUbisoft reveals more details of The Division Heartland and says release will...

Ubisoft reveals more details of The Division Heartland and says release will be soon

1662502385 ubisoft reveals more details of the division heartland and says.jpeg
Ubisoft has brought new details about Tom Clancy’s The division heartland game. It was announced in May 2021 and described as a standalone experience led by Red Storm Entertainment for PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.

According to a new page on the Ubisoft Store, the game is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal and will be released soon.

Apparently, the page was uploaded by mistake, as Ubisoft removed it after a few minutes. Fortunately, the details and photos were saved in time.

The description says that Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland is a free-to-play action-survival game with a focus on multiplayer. It will be set in a small town in the United States.

Google launches Live Wallpaper to bring memories to your home screen

Reproduction: Ubisoft.

The player will be able to choose between six agents and three different classes, each with their own advantages and abilities. After the game’s initial announcement, more than 20 minutes of a closed gameplay test revealed the 45-player PvEvP mode called Storm and the PvE Expedition. The page also brought more detail about both.

Reproduction: Ubisoft.

In the description, Storm Operations is described as a mode where players must unite to face a group of agents who have switched sides and are part of the Vultures faction, in addition to surviving a lethal virus.

The Division Heartland is expected to receive more details at the Ubisoft Forward event on the day September 10th. The presentation will also have news about Assassin’s Creed, Skull & Bones and Mario + Rabbids.

More like this

