Ubisoft reportedly developing four more Assassin’s Creed games

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is considered one of Ubisoft’s most important due to its popularity in the industry. According to renowned tipster Tom Henderson, the company is working on four more games in the series, in addition to the six announced last year. Although the others are more in line with the main line, these games will complement the collection, bringing varied styles of gameplay.

The first mentioned is Project Raid, a free-to-play PVE adventure for four players that will bring the return of other assassins as mentioned characters, but it is not mentioned which ones. Possibly the most famous of the franchise, like Ezio and Altair. - Advertisement - Project Nebula is described as having three different settings: India, the Aztec Empire and the Mediterranean. The third project would be Project Echoes, another multiplayer game that would utilize a developing cloud technology called Ubisoft Scalar.

Possibly, players must be confused by so many project names. The next game in the franchise will be Assassin's Creed Mirage, which will arrive in 2023, while Project Red will be released in 2024 and will have two playable characters, as well as a focus on stealth. Previously, Ubisoft confirmed that the title will be set in Feudal Japan. Another Assassin's Creed announced was Project Invictus, which is expected to be released in 2025 and will be focused on multiplayer. Project Hexe should only come out in 2026 and developed by Ubisoft Montreal. According to a small teaser, it must take place during the witch hunt season. Other projects include Project Jade, which will be an open-world mobile adventure, and a sequel to Project Nexus, the codename for the yet-to-be-announced VR experience. With the Raid, Echoes, Nebula and Nexus sequel projects, Ubisoft would have a total of 10 Assassin's Creed games in development. Apparently, the company wants to bet on what it already knows is success after the problems with Skull & Bones and the cancellation of other titles.