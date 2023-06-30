Ubisoft releases details of Rainbow Six Siege’s 2023 Blast R6 Major Atlanta

A Ubisoft released the details of the last Blast R6 Major of the 2023 season, which will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, between October 30th and November 12th. Tickets to watch the competition can now be purchased.

According to the company, the Blast R6 Major Atlanta will follow nthe wake of the event in Copenhagen/DIN, in May, and will have the same format with three phases, with the final played over a weekend, live and in front of the audience present at the Gas South Arena.