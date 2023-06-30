Ubisoft releases details of Rainbow Six Siege’s 2023 Blast R6 Major Atlanta

A Ubisoft released the details of the last Blast R6 Major of the 2023 season, which will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, between October 30th and November 12th. Tickets to watch the competition can now be purchased.
According to the company, the Blast R6 Major Atlanta will follow nthe wake of the event in Copenhagen/DIN, in May, and will have the same format with three phases, with the final played over a weekend, live and in front of the audience present at the Gas South Arena.
With phase 2 of the 2023 season set to begin in the coming months, teams from the nine different regions of the Blast R6 will seek a spot among the 24 teams qualified for the 2023 Atlanta Major.
These teams will compete for a total prize pool of US$750,000 plus points to qualify for the Six Invitational 2024, the flagship tournament on the competitive Rainbow Six Siege schedule, which will be held in Europe.
At the last Rainbow Six Major in North America, which took place in Charlotte in May 2022, home advantage helped DarkZero Esports win its first Major title in LAN (in-person format).
dates and locations
- Phase 1 – Play-In: from October 30th to November 2nd – closed to the public.
- Phase 2 – Playoffs: from November 4th to November 8th – closed to the public.
- Phase 3 – Finals: from November 10th to November 12th – open to the public, at Gas South Arena, in Atlanta, Georgia (USA).
