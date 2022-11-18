Ubisoft releases concept art for Splinter Cell remake

Ubisoft released the first concept art of the remake of Splinter Cell. They were revealed in a video to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary. It features four developers talking about the remake and some details, but also mentioning previous games and their influence.

In December of last year, Ubisoft confirmed that it was working on a remake of Splinter Cell, a stealth action game that was released in 2002 as an Xbox console exclusive. The game is being rebuilt in the Snowdrop engine, the same as The Division and which is being used for the development of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, in addition to the new Star Wars. According to the company, it will bring next-gen visuals and gameplay, in addition to the dynamic lighting and shadows that the series is known for.