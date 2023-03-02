Ubisoft launches season 11 of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2; see the details

Ubisoft released Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 season 11 this week (see our review here). The new content, titled Reign of Fire, features Zachary Beattie, the final target to be pursued in Year 4 of the game. Additionally, new weapons, gear, health upgrades and an event are coming to The Division 2 and are available now for all game owners and Ubisoft Plus subscribers.

A new battle arises: an alliance has just been formed between the Black Tusk and the True Sons, but now Captain Lewis’s troops are on the Division’s side, and other battle lines need to be drawn. In this scenario, Natalya Sokolova reemerges from the shadows and takes a more active role in leading the Black Tusk, while the Hunters become even more active in the Capitol and a new recruit appears to help decipher the Hunter drone’s encrypted files. [mb_related_posts1] - Advertisement - The arrival of Stovepipe: Season 11 follows the story of the last target to be found: Zachary “Stovepipe” Beattie, an explosives disposal (EOD) specialist. With a mission to destroy explosives, he began collecting schematics and prototypes of increasingly unstable Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), drawing the attention of the Black Tusk group, who ended up recruiting Stovepipe as one of their allies. Now Division needs to gather information on Stovepipe’s whereabouts by finding and neutralizing four other targets (Charles “Chunks” Crawford, Lieutenant Bantam, Mort “Cursed” Kellogg and Beatrice “Auntie” Kaplan). By defeating them, the path will be open to locate Stovepipe. Season 11 also marks the end of Year 4 of The Division 2.

In addition to tracking and eliminating Stovepipe, The Division Season 11 players will be able to earn the following rewards: What Kim Kardashian’s SEC fine means for crypto gold rush A new set of equipment (“Hotshot”)

A new set of marks (“Habsburg Guard” or “HG”)

A new exotic weapon (sniper rifle “Sacrum Imperium”)

A new piece of exotic gear (The Division 1 “Ninja Bike” backpack) Weapons, equipment and luxury items! Season 11 introduces players with Season Pass 11 to an array of weapons, equipment, and luxury items, such as the following premium tier rewards: 12 new weapon skins

11 new gear paints

Two new face masks, including one as a reward for reaching level 100