Ubisoft launches mobile battle royale game without much fanfare and for free

Published on

By Abraham
Ubisoft decided to jump on the bandwagon of battle royale games, and launched Wild Arena Survivors. At first, it’s not very different from several other titles we know, with the characters landing on an island and arming themselves so they can fight each other until the last survivor is the winner.

One of the differences is that the camera of this mobile game is not in first or third person, something common in other games. In this case, Wild Arena is an isometric game, which means that the player has a bird’s eye view of their character and the setting they are controlling. The graphic is no longer realistic and somewhat reminiscent of Fortnite.

Otherwise, the features are similar to other mobile games, like a number of characters that you unlock and upgrade as you spend hours playing. The same happens with weapons, which also follow this same dynamic and although the game is free, it offers purchases of items that can reach very high prices.

Matches last about 10 minutes and start with 40 simultaneous players. This may not be one of the main games that the developer has promised to bring to the mobile platform, but over time it may please fans.

It is worth remembering that the mobile version of Rainbow Six is ​​in pre-registration on the Google Play Store and this is perhaps something close to what fans expect. Still, it may be that Wild Arena Survivors pleases some people, even though it was released without much fanfare by the company.

