Ubisoft launches Fair Play program to raise gamer awareness of gaming behavior

This Wednesday (7), the Ubisoft launched the Fair Play program, a platform within the Ubisoft Connect ecosystem, to make gamers aware of behavior in ep gamesremove positive interactions during gameplay. According to the company, the new tool has learning capsules offered at an individualized pace to provide the necessary resources for a better understanding of in-game behaviors and their impact on other players.

the platform fair play is now available in beta and was developed by experts in digital learning. The beta version of the program can be accessed in English in this website🇧🇷 At this time, the project has five learning capsules. Fair Play comes with Rainbow Six Siege's new reputation rankings view, a tool that will allow players to have a clearer and more concrete understanding of the impact of their behavior during matches.




