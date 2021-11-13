Ubisoft gives away the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy for PC

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, Ubisoft is offering various rewards for its players, including the gift of this collection with all three Assassin’s Creed Chronicles titles, available to redeem completely free of charge and that will remain in our library forever.

Available right now, and until next November 12 at 11:00 in the morning (local time of the Spanish peninsula), claiming the game is a fairly simple process: the first thing we must do is go to the promotion page on the Ubisoft website. Once on the page, we just have to click on the “Ubisoft Connect PC” button at the bottom of the message, log in with our Ubisoft account (or create one if we don’t have it yet). After that, the game will be automatically added to our library.

So, we can also add it directly through the Ubisoft Connect launcher itself, accessing its file and claiming the game.

About Assassin’s Creed Chronicles

Developed by Climax Studios, all three games offer experiences of action, stealth and parkour in a 2.5D format involving various conflicts between Assassin and Templar in the past. While at least some of the games have been given away before, this is the first time the entire collection has been part of a promotion.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China takes place in 1546 and tells the story of Shao Jun, a Chinese assassin trained by Ezio Auditore; while Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India will take us to the skin of Arbaaz Mir in 1841; and finally, with Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia, to a more contemporary stage with Nikolai Orelov as the protagonist, in 1918.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles minimum requirements