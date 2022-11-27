Ubisoft games return to Steam, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the first to arrive

After almost four years have passed without the distribution of games on Steam by Ubisoft, it seems that the game developer has changed its mind.

Thus, the company has announced that three of its recently released titles will become part of the game catalog of this platform, although their availability will be made progressively.

- Advertisement -

The first of the titles to hit Steam on December 6th will be Assassin’s Creed Valhallawhich was released in 2020, while for year 1800 Y Roller Champions The dates of when they will be uploaded to Steam have not yet been announced.

And many will be wondering why Ubisoft decided to distribute these games on Steam after four years. Well, the reason for this is due to a strategy by Ubisoft to make these games available to as many users as possible.

However, many suspect that it could have been due to a commission issue. In that sense, Chris Early, Ubisoft’s head of partnerships and revenue, had called Steam’s business model unrealistic. after having established a commission of 30% for every game distributed on its platform, while Valve at the time had a commission of 12%.

- Advertisement -

This made Ubisoft choose Valve for the distribution of its games from Far Cry 6 to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

On the other hand, it is known that Epic Games has been paying millions of dollars to get exclusive releases.

With this step taken by Ubisoft, many have already been speculating about the arrival on Steam of games like the new deliveries of Assassins Creed, the remake of Splinter Cell, Beyond Good and Evil 2 and Skull & Bonesalthough this has not yet been officially confirmed by the company.

- Advertisement -

Also, it is likely that users of Steam Deck They are wondering if these Ubisoft titles can be played on this platform, which would be possible, although no information has been given about it.