Ubisoft ensures that user data has not been exposed in the latest attack

At the end of last week, Ubisoft itself announced that it had just been victim of a suspected cyber attack, apparently claimed by those responsible for the recent incident involving NVIDIA. However, pending assessment of the scale of the attack, it has not been until today that the company has revealed that user data would not have been exposed.

Specifically, Ubisoft has stated that “at the moment, there is no evidence that players’ personal information was accessed or that it has been exposed as a result of this incident«. On the other hand, it has also confirmed that the games and services on its platforms continue to function completely normally, thus ensuring that users were not the main target of this attack.

However, for reasons of precaution and security, the company has announced that it has already started «a reset of passwords throughout the internal structure of the company«.

For its part, for the moment the only news shared by the Lapsus$ hacker group has been limited to its managed Telegram channel, where they have limited themselves to echoing the attack on Ubisoft along with an emoji with a mischievous smile, as well as answer some questions from other users, having leaked that effectively the information of the clients and users of Ubisoft were not their objective.

Now the question is now to know what the real objective of this attack was, since as we saw earlier in the case of NVIDIA, the group of hackers requested an open source release of the company’s drivers and DLSS technology. And it is that in the case of Ubisoft, beyond the games themselves, only the platform and digital services of Origin would remain, or the most recently announced NFTs of Ubisoft Quartz.