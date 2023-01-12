Ubisoft delays Skull and Bones for sixth time, cancels three unannounced games

Things are not going well at Ubisoft. Last year, the company presented a series of problems in the development of its games by announcing several postponements and cancellations of projects. This week, the company again showed signs that it is experiencing difficulties by commenting on the negative performance of some of its games released last year, in addition to having also postponed the launch of Skull and Bones again and canceled three other games that had not yet been released. had been announced.

Announced at E3 2017, Skull and Bones has become a myth in the video game industry since, until last year, many suspected that it had been cancelled, until Ubisoft released new videos of the game and confirmed that it would be released on 8th of November 2022. - Advertisement - Sadly, the joy was short-lived when a fifth postponement of the game was announced, pushing it back to March 9, 2023. This week, we received word that the project has been postponed again, but this time without a specific date. The French developer claims the open-world piracy game is now slated for the start of fiscal year 2024, which begins from the second half of this year.

As for canceled games, last year the company announced the cancellation of Splinter Cell VR, Ghost Recon Frontline, and two other games. This week, three other projects that had not even been announced were canceled. The capitalized R&D depreciation of these titles and other future premium games was estimated at around €500 million. Yves Guillemot, CEO and co-founder of Ubisoft, provided a statement about the troubled period the company has been through and the evolution of the video game market.

We are clearly disappointed with our recent performance. We are facing contrasting market dynamics as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and everlasting games-as-a-service, in the context of worsening economic conditions that affect consumer spending. Despite excellent player ratings and reception, as well as an ambitious marketing plan, we were taken aback by the underperformance of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in the final weeks of 2022 and early January. Just Dance 2023 also underperformed. Therefore, with the approval of the Board of Directors, we are taking important strategic and operational decisions today.