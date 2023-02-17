Ubisoft confirms that mobile versions of The Division and Rainbow Six arrive by March 2024

Tom Clancy titles Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence will be released during the 12-month period ending March 31, 2024, according to an official announcement from Ubisoft last Thursday (16). As previously confirmed, Ubisoft’s 2023 and 2024 releases include Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, an unannounced major game, Games as a Service, Skull and Bones, and The Crew Motorfest.

Announced in April 2022, Rainbow Six Mobile is a free-to-play FPS game for Android and iOS devices. It promises to bring a true franchise experience, where tactical gameplay is combined with intense action. Title development is carried out by a new team at the Ubisoft Montreal studio. Its main mode puts two enemy teams, with five players each, in frantic combat.