Ubisoft confirms that its games will be available again on Steam

By Abraham
Ubisoft confirms that its games will be available again on Steam
Ubisoft has confirmed that it intends to release some of its games on Steam again.

The publisher’s biggest game in years, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will be added to Valve’s PC platform in December 6thcoinciding with the title’s latest content pack.

Other Ubisoft games such as Anno 1800 and Roller Champions will also be added to Steam. A spokesperson told The Verge that the company is constantly evaluating where it will make its games available to build a consistent ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect.

Ubisoft stopped releasing new games on Steam in 2019. Since then, games like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, The Division 2 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have been made available through the Epic Games Store and through its own platform, Ubisoft Connect.

Playback: Ubisoft.

Steam’s biggest rival, the Epic Games Store, launched in December 2018 and offered developers 88% of the revenue generated by their PC titles, while Steam was less generous, offering 70%.

In an interview with the New York Times in 2019, Ubisoft Vice President of Partnerships Chris Early said that Valve’s business model was outdated. At the time, he was harshly critical and said the company adopted a mindset that went against the grain of game distribution in the world.

However, Ubisoft did not clarify whether it plans to bring all of its games regularly to Steam or just a select few, but its spokesperson stressed that the company has never severed its relationship with Valve, referring to the DLCs released on the platform and the other games. existing ones that were never removed.

