Ubisoft and Riot announce project to combat chat offenses using Artificial Intelligence

Ubisoft revealed several news during BGS 2022 and now it is announcing a partnership with Riot to combat offensive comments in game chats. The partnership gave rise to the “Zero Harm in Comms” or “Zero Harm in Communications” project in direct translation.

According to The Verge, the project will be divided into two stages: the first is to create a structure to collect and mark data to protect the privacy of users. The idea is to guarantee the safety of the players, so that they are not identified by the companies that will analyze the messages to combat offensive content.

The evaluation of the messages will be done with an artificial intelligence that will be trained by Ubisoft and Riot to prevent the propagation of toxic messages and inappropriate behavior.

The difference is that this new method will be based on natural language, taking into account the entire context of the conversation instead of simple restricted words, as is currently done.