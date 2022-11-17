Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftUbisoft and Riot announce project to combat chat offenses using Artificial Intelligence

Ubisoft and Riot announce project to combat chat offenses using Artificial Intelligence

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Ubisoft and Riot announce project to combat chat offenses using Artificial Intelligence
- Advertisement -

Ubisoft revealed several news during BGS 2022 and now it is announcing a partnership with Riot to combat offensive comments in game chats. The partnership gave rise to the “Zero Harm in Comms” or “Zero Harm in Communications” project in direct translation.

According to The Verge, the project will be divided into two stages: the first is to create a structure to collect and mark data to protect the privacy of users. The idea is to guarantee the safety of the players, so that they are not identified by the companies that will analyze the messages to combat offensive content.

Image: The Verge

The evaluation of the messages will be done with an artificial intelligence that will be trained by Ubisoft and Riot to prevent the propagation of toxic messages and inappropriate behavior.

- Advertisement -

The difference is that this new method will be based on natural language, taking into account the entire context of the conversation instead of simple restricted words, as is currently done.

Yves Jacquier, CEO of Ubisoft La Forge, explains that this “is not like a project that will be delivered at some point… it’s much more complex than that.” So there is still no date for the new system to go into effect, but both companies are excited about making game chats safer for everyone.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Amazon

Matter is finished: “Superstandard” for Smart Home now available

Accessory manufacturers can access specifications for version 1.0 of Matter. The first market-ready products...
Game Reviews

The Devil in Me Review: A horror that lasts too long

The curtain falls on The Dark Pictures Antholgy with a long-lived and rich chapter,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.