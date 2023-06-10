Ubisoft accounts can now be connected to GeForce NOW

Linking Ubisoft account to GeForce Now will automatically sync supported games from Ubisoft Connect and Steam libraries, bringing shortcuts to Ubisoft games. Linking will also ensure that players do not need to log into their Ubisoft account each game session on GeForce NOW. This will work for all supported games purchased through the Ubisoft Store and Epic Store.

NVIDIA said this Friday (9), through a press release, announced that users of the GeForce NOW service can now link their Ubisoft accounts to access games seamlessly. The new tool allows users to automatically log in to a variety of Ubisoft games on GeForce NOW, such as Rainbow Six Siege, Far Cry 6 and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, among others.

GeForce NOW already allowed linking Steam, Epic Games and GOG accounts. Please note that for some Ubisoft Plus games, you will need an activation key to start playing. If even after connecting the accounts you are unable to access your Ubisoft game on GeForce NOW, you will need to launch the game first on the Ubisoft Connect PC.

To link the accounts, open the GeForce NOW app, go to the Settings menu > Connections > Connect. This will open your Ubisoft account login page in your browser. If you are using the GeForce NOW app on a TV, you will see a QR Code that you can scan with your smartphone to open the login page. You can also unlink the two accounts at any time.

In parallel, NVIDIA also added two new games to the GeForce Now library this week—Amnesia: The Bunker and Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, both releases. In addition, the newest season of The Division 2 is also available.