Uber will notify drivers of the price and more details about the trips

Uber seeks to strengthen the relationship with its , offering them a new function in the app that will make it easier for them to manage their routes.

Through an announcement, the company reported that it has “completely reimagined the way drivers accept rides” with an “advance fares” feature, showing drivers exactly how much they’ll be paid for a ride and where they’ll end up after dropping off a passenger.

More information for Uber drivers

this announcement, Uber pointed out that the change introduced is part of its strategy to make driving the shared ride service more flexible. These plans also include the possibility of rolling out a feature in the future that allows drivers to view other ride requests in their area, allowing them to choose specific rides they’d like to take.

Although this is an improvement focused on the drivers’ work dynamics, for passengers these changes may mean a reduction in the rate of canceled trips, since under Uber’s traditional operating mechanism, such as the specific destination and the breakdown of the fare, are only revealed once a trip has been accepted, allowing them to assess whether it is safe and profitable for them to accept it or not.

According to an advance fare support document, the amount shown to drivers before they accept a ride is based on “several factors, including base fares, estimated trip length and duration, pickup distance, and price gouging”. The document states that if the passenger changes the delivery address or if there is “unexpected traffic” along the route, the fare will be adjusted. The number also doesn’t include things like tips or wait times.

In addition to up-front fares, Uber says it will more widely roll out a feature called “ride radar,” which gives drivers a list of nearby ride requests. There, drivers will be able to choose the trips they want from the list, and if Uber decides it’s a good match, it will assign them to the race. The company also says that drivers will still receive individual ride requests, but will be able to use trip radar to find “another trip that might work better for them”.

According to the document announcing these changes, this modality will be implemented first “in most of the US in the coming months”. As is often the case with these pilot plans, the evaluation of its deployment in a limited territory serves as a reference to consider its expansion to other regions.