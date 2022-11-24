Uber will allow users to request UberX and Moto trips through WhatsApp

Uber has announced a new way to request rides via cell phone, tablet or PC. Starting this Thursday (24), app users will be able to request an UberX or Moto trip via WhatsApp🇧🇷 The function will be available in the initial phase in the Northeast, for the cities of Teresina (PI), São Luís (MA), Sobral (CE) and Juazeiro do Norte (CE).

To request a ride via WhatsApp, you must add the official Uber account number: (11) 94488-3478. Users already registered with the travel service will be able to log in through the messaging application itself, and for those who have not yet registered on the platform, it will be possible to create an account quickly with the help of the Uber robot.