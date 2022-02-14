Search here...
Tech News

Uber will accept payments in Bitcoin

By: Brian Adam

Date:

It will not be now, nor in the near future, but the CEO of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, has commented that they plan to accept payment in bitcoins for the use of their platform.

Although in many countries its use is not allowed in the same way as in the United States or South America, Uber is the main ride-sharing company, and apparently it will integrate the cryptographic payment option in its application.

At AMD they put it crude: the shortage of consoles and graphics “will last until 2023”

Khosrowshahi recently commented on what he is planning to implement in the long term, and in the cryptocurrency sector he leaves the door open, just as other large technology companies such as Microsoft and Tesla already do.

He believes that crypto assets like Bitcoin are quite valuable as a store of value, although he is concerned about the environmental effect linked to crypto mining and bitcoin’s current volatile phase. He believes that these are temporary problems that will find a solution, so he has no doubt that at some point in the future bitcoin, or other currencies, can be accepted in the Uber travel app.

More and more companies are receiving crypto payments with a smile on their face, and when they do, the value of bitcoin skyrockets. The problem is that every time a country announces that it prohibits its use, bitcoin goes down again, creating a roller coaster that generates distrust among more moderate investors. Both Elon Musk’s Tesla, Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks NBA team and the AMC Theaters movie theater chain have already been receptive to the use of cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, bitcoin is legal currency in El Salvador, and the concept of crypto salaries also appears, a trend among politicians such as the mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, or that of Miami, Francis Suarez, for which We are far from saying that bitcoin is dead, as many warn.

