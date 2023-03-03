Uber releases feature that lets you request rides for other people

A Uber announced the release of a new feature that allows users to request in-app rides from family and friends. Called U-Guest, the feature makes it possible to enter a third party’s name and cell phone number when requesting a trip. According to the private mobility platform, the functionality of ordering a trip for a third party is already available throughout Europe. Until last month, the resource was in a testing period in seven municipalities in the country.





As well pointed out by Uber. the new function seeks to make official a practice that was already done informally by users. When requesting a ride for a third party, the requester must include the name and contact details of the person who will use the service. - Advertisement - Still according to the platform, the measure seeks to make life easier for people who have difficulties with technology, or who are without their cell phones for some reason at a given time. The idea is also to offer greater safety for drivers.

In fact, the driver will receive information both about who made the transport request and about the passenger who will be transported. The person who will use the service will have access to the driver’s name and the color, make, model and license plate of the vehicle. MWC Barcelona: top 6 smart glasses that eliminate cell phones The company reinforced that the data of the transported person must be correct, considering that it is from this contact that the passenger will be contacted by the driver, in case there is any difficulty in the boarding process. The platform also highlighted that it is not necessary for the third party to have the Uber application installed. In turn, payment can be made either by the card of the person who requested the ride, or in cash, paid directly to the driver. - Advertisement - How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!

