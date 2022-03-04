Uber Mexico launches a tab to discover places of interest

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Residents, visitors and tourists of Mexico City will be able to discover all kinds of new places of interest (restaurants, shows, attractions, events…) thanks to Uber’s new “Explore” tab.

Using geolocation as a basis, Uber shows in this new tab complete information on everything that the user may have of interest around him. Not only establishments or “fixed” points such as restaurants or museums, but also temporary events, such as exhibitions, concerts and plays. In this sense, the result is like having a complete guide to Mexico City in the Uber app itself.

One of the “Explore” sections is the “Trends near you” option that shows different categories: food, art and culture, training, experiences…

The “Explore” tab adds complete information on each of these activities or places of interest with a description, review, images and, of course, the location data to get to the place. And, logically, since it is a new feature of Uber, it has a direct link to request a ride through the vehicles of this private transport platform.

The data that appears comes from Foursquare, so the ratings given to the places and establishments of interest are the same as those that appear on said platform. finally exists an integrated calendar where the events in which the user is interested in attending can be added, so that in the future they receive alerts about them. Unfortunately, this function does not yet offer a trip scheduling option for that time, so when the alert is received, the trip will have to be requested.

In addition to Mexico City, the “Explore” tab with its new functions has also begun to be operational in fifteen US cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis, New Orleans, New Jersey, New York , Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco and Seattle.

