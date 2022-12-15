Uber launches digital gift cards with a personalized look and a maximum value of R$ 500

Uber launched last Tuesday, the 13th, a collection of customized digital gift cards that can be purchased to gift a friend on special dates throughout the year, such as birthdays, Christmas or even secret friends. The novelty can be used as a gift card with redemption of the balance made directly in the application.

With this, the recipient can revert the balance of the card into credits for trips through the transport service by application, supermarket purchases and stores via Cornershop. According to information from Uber, the novelty is available in predefined values ​​of BRL 50, BRL 100, BRL 150 and BRL 250 or customized — BRL 25 is the minimum and BRL 500 the maximum🇧🇷