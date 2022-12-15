Uber launches digital gift cards with a personalized look and a maximum value of R$ 500

Uber launched last Tuesday, the 13th, a collection of customized digital gift cards that can be purchased to gift a friend on special dates throughout the year, such as birthdays, Christmas or even secret friends. The novelty can be used as a gift card with redemption of the balance made directly in the application.
With this, the recipient can revert the balance of the card into credits for trips through the transport service by application, supermarket purchases and stores via Cornershop. According to information from Uber, the novelty is available in predefined values of BRL 50, BRL 100, BRL 150 and BRL 250 or customized — BRL 25 is the minimum and BRL 500 the maximum🇧🇷
The purchase of the gift card can be made through the Uber application (Android and iOS) even by people who do not have an account created on the platform. Nonetheless, The gift recipient must have an active registration to be able to redeem the money from the gift card in the wallet🇧🇷
Despite being a virtual modality, during the purchase it is possible to choose a customized gift card with a visual celebrating New Year’s Eve or football, for example. The delivery is made by email, being possible to write the name of the person who will receive the gift and a message of up to 150 characters.
Buy Uber Gift Card:
- Click on “Account”;
- Then access the “Wallet” section;
- Click on the “Send Gift” option
- Choose the value and model of the gift card;
- Fill in the fields with the recipient’s data and send.