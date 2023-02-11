Uber launches Apple CarPlay support in app for drivers

Uber launched this Friday, the 10th, support for the Apple CarPlay platform in its application for drivers in the United States, the country that is the first to be contemplated with this novelty. According to the developer, this compatibility should provide greater security to partners, allowing them to accept trips through the vehicle’s multimedia.
This functionality was announced through an email sent to users containing instructions on how to integrate the application with the Apple service. Of course, to use this feature you’ll need an iPhone or compatible device, then just launch Uber Driver (Android and iOS) and pair wired or wirelessly.
This new feature makes the driver stop using the cell phone to view the resources offered by the company, such as the button to accept or decline rides, the amount that will be charged for trips, etc. For now, there is still no prediction of when CarPlay support will arrive in more countries, but it is expected to happen soon.
Meanwhile, partner collaborators must continue to use their phone to control and manage all account features when active on the platform. Uber did not reveal more details and did not release images of the feature in operation, so it remains to wait for the publication of more official information.
