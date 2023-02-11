Uber launches Apple CarPlay support in app for drivers

Uber launched this Friday, the 10th, support for the Apple CarPlay platform in its application for drivers in the United States, the country that is the first to be contemplated with this novelty. According to the developer, this compatibility should provide greater security to partners, allowing them to accept trips through the vehicle’s multimedia.

This functionality was announced through an email sent to users containing instructions on how to integrate the application with the Apple service. Of course, to use this feature you’ll need an iPhone or compatible device, then just launch Uber Driver (Android and iOS) and pair wired or wirelessly.