Uber has redesigned app and starts showing all services in one place

the application of Uber went through a redesign complete in your last update. In this way, both users android how much iOS now have unified access to the company’s services. For example, features that include the Uber Eats and the rideshare function have all been added in one place for easy access. Another novelty that was added with the update is a greater possibility of customization by the application. In this sense, when touching the option “Where?“, the person will be able to see all the saved locations, as well as types of rides based on their habits and even recommendations for new destinations.

There is also the presence of a center that records the user’s previous uses in the app. In addition, it now has a dedicated tab for viewing all services available in the city. So you no longer have to guess what is actually available in your locale. - Advertisement - iPhone owners even now have an exclusive feature, in which they can follow the driver’s progress directly on the lock screen. In the case of those using the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max variants in particular, it is possible to see race updates through Dynamic Island.





As Uber’s services now include more than just cars, the measure is for the user to discover options that he did not yet know were available and have the opportunity to try new experiences. Still, the company claims that the specific application of Uber Eats will not be discontinued and that the exclusive functions of the iPhone should be implemented in the coming months. More about Uber: recently, the company disclosed which are the most overlooked objectives at Carnival and the use of bicycles for market delivery was also implemented in Sorocaba (SP) through Cornershop.

