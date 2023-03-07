5G News
Uber gains new features to facilitate boarding at São Paulo airports

By Abraham
It’s easy to get lost in airports and even more so to locate boarding points in app cars or taxis amidst the immensity of the place. With that in mind, Uber launched a guide to help passengers find the driver.

Guarulhos and Congonhas airports, both in São Paulo, will be the first to receive this new feature.

They will work as follows: through photos, the user will be able to follow a route and check references of plates and points. This direction starts from the moment of disembarkation, with a didactic step-by-step. There are also specifications for the driver, who needs to be on the right side of the curb, as well as on the designated floor or area.

There is even an estimate of how long it takes to walk from the baggage claim at arrival to the meeting place with the car registered with Uber.

In this first week of testing the feature, there will be more than 30 airports participating, but most located in the US and Canada, in addition to England, Spain, Mexico and Spain.

Among other novelties, it is also possible to use the U-Guest feature, to request a car for people who do not have the application and can follow the race and driver data with just their name and telephone number, which are also shared with the driver. In addition, with Uber Reserve it is possible to schedule a time and place for the ride up to 30 days in advance and, of course, guarantee stops along the way, as the company has already announced.

