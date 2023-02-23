Uber for iPhone update! Check out the simplified home screen and new Live Activities

- Advertisement -

Last year, specifically in December, the well-known and recurrently useful travel app Uber began with the different compatibility tests with the Live Activities functions for iOS 16 and that many iPhone users use today. Today, Uber officially and globally launched this possibility, although it is not completely true. The app now also features a redesigned and much simplified home screen so consumers can book rides and order with Uber Eats efficiently.

Uber is renewed with Live Activities and home screen

According to the company in charge, the update that recently arrived for Uber is much more practical and efficient to know exactly your needs. The app integrates new Services tabs where you can find everything you want to do with Uber from your location. Virtually get trips, “even dinner, flowers, cocktails and much more.”

Also with Uber you can find the types of routes that you usually want to travel, such as locations and other issues from the home screen in the app. You can also have suggested destinations based on your preferences, review your past trips, among other details. Uber indicates that the app will recommend Uber Green if you use it regularly.

In case you have already updated the app, when you open it you will see a small guide where they will show you the details of the news. However, iPhone users will get an extra and refreshed update from the home screen. As stated in this post, Uber now makes the Live Activities feature available to all users.

Live activities in the app

Now that you will have Live Activities for all users, you will be able to see the entire process and detail of Uber completely live. You will also see the updates, information about the estimated time of arrival and above all, it will be from the lock screen on iPhone. In case you have an iPhone 14 Pro you can see it directly from the Dynamic Island. Uber will indicate all the information such as the driver’s photo, license plate and vehicle model.

The function arrived in the month of December available only to a few users who have been testing it so far. However, all users will be able to use Live Activities with Uber. Of course, this will only be possible if the user has an iPhone with iOS 16.

Remember that you can get the latest Uber update with live activities and simplified screen for free from the App Store. Also check the Uber website for more information.