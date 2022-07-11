Uber Files: Legal Violations and Other Internal Issues Revealed Through Thousands of Leaked Documents

A leak of 124 thousand documents, including emails and conversations, revealed the aggressive and illegal actions of Uber, in the period between 2013 and 2017.

Knowingly committed legal infractions, pressure on governments, agreements with politicians and poor treatment of their “driving partners”, through exploitation and violent practices, revealed the worst face of the transport application, during its period of greatest momentum and expansion.

Leak of confidential messages exposed illegal practices of Uber around the world

The five-year file, which includes 83,000 emails and another thousand conversation files, was revealed to the public under the label “Uber Files”, after being provided by sources to The Guardian and the International Consortium. of investigative journalists.

The leaked documents cover Uber’s operations in 40 countries, right around the time the company was still run by its co-founder, Travis Kalanick, who took an aggressive stance. Its purpose, communicated and established as the real goal of the company, was to extend its shared transport service to cities around the world, even when doing so would imply breaking local laws and taxi regulations and even despite the fact that the economic formula applied was unsustainable in some countries, only in order to undermine the market.

Among the leaked internal communications, one from Uber spokeswoman Jill Hazelbaker stands out, in which she acknowledged the many mistakes made by Uber under Kalanick’s direction, but noting as a caveat that her replacement, Dara Khosrowshahi, “I was tasked with transforming every aspect of the way Uber operates” and has “installed the rigorous controls and compliance necessary to operate as a public company”.

Internally, the management style of the co-founder of Uber was not well seen and wanted to be left behind. “We do not have and will not make excuses for past behavior that is clearly not in line with our current values. Instead, we ask the public to judge us by what we have done in the last five years and what we will do in the years to come.” points to the same note.

Contrary to what Hazelbaker pointed out in that statement, about Uber being a reformed company since 2017, the company continues to operate under the same terms reported up to that time. The supposed turning point, which ultimately did not lead to substantive changes, was Kalanick’s resignation as CEO, due to questions about Uber’s work culture and allegations of sexual harassment, racial discrimination and harassment.

Through private messages, Uber executives expressed unfiltered disdain for other elected officials who were less receptive to the company’s business model, the leak report also states.

Despite what was stated at that time, during the last five years the company has not stopped carrying its strongest criticism, which for the time being has been handled by the company with millionaire expenses in lobbying and marketing campaigns, through which they claim to be able to continue to treat their drivers as independent contractors, rather than employees. Along these same lines, Uber recently rejected a proposal from its shareholders to expand transparency around the lobbying carried out by the company.

The legality of Uber has been a controversial issue in many of the places where its service operates, even manifesting itself in the establishment of some regulations. On this, the Uber Files documents reveal for the first time the lobbying and public relations campaigns, valued at $90 million dollars a year, through which Uber sought the support of world leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, in order to to disrupt the taxi industry in Europe.

Another case referenced in this leak alludes to today’s German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who was mayor of Hamburg at the time. Scholz rebuffed Uber’s lobbyists, insisting on his exemption from paying drivers minimum wage. One executive’s response, shared internally with his colleagues, boiled down to commenting that he was “a real comedian”.

Joe Biden, the US Vice President at the time, was a supporter of Uber at the time. For being late for a meeting with the company at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kalanick texted a colleague saying “My people let him know that every minute he is late is one less minute he will have with me”denoting a bully attitude.

Even after 2017, Uber has remained active in countries and cities where local regulators require drivers to have a license to operate a taxi service and be treated as employees of the company, with few exceptions.