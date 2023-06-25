Uber expands video recording pilot for driver partners in Brazil

- Advertisement -

Last Thursday (22), Uber announced the expansion of the video recording pilot to more locations in Europe. In progress since October last year, the initiative will now be extended to partner drivers who use cell phones with the Android system in João Pessoa (PB) and Santos (SP). Until then, only drivers using Apple devices had compatibility with the feature in both cities. Other locations have also tested the security measure, such as Campinas (SP) and Petrópolis (RJ), in addition to some municipalities in the United States.

The feature takes advantage of the selfie camera on the driver's smartphone to record the trip, in video and audio. Thus, in case of an incident report, the recording can be shared by the partner with the support team. Filming is optional and enabled by the driver. The registration starts when approaching the boarding point and remains during the trip. It is stopped just 20 seconds after the end of the journey, as some situations can happen when disembarking.