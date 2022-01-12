Uber closes its app for Apple Watch

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Discreetly and without prior announcement Uber has canceled its app for Apple Watch. In fact, those who had previously installed this application on their Apple smart watch will now see a message that invites them to use the iPhone app instead.

The Uber app is no longer available for Smartwatches with WearOS

According to the notice, “Uber no longer offers the application for Apple Watch”, in addition to showing an apology for the possible inconvenience caused, while the screen of the Apple Watch shows an emoji with a sad gesture.

The truth is that the app continues to appear available for installation in the App Store although it seems foreseeable that it will disappear with the next update of the app for iOS. From Uber they have not provided any official statement regarding the withdrawal of their app for Apple Watch although one of the reasons could be the little use made from said application from the smart watch of the Californian brand.

In fact, Uber already ended its support for the version of its app for the WearOS operating system, present in some models of smart watches belonging to the Google ecosystem, more than two years ago.

And it is that although in many occasions the same application has different versions for the smartwatch and for the smartphone, the first one does not always receive enough use for the platform to consider it appropriate to bear the cost of its maintenance. And, in fact, movements like this would seem to point to the end of a concept around the smartwatch as a single device, capable of bringing together a large part of the functions associated with a smartphone for which it would not be an accessory but a complement or even a substitute, even occasional.

The bad news comes for those who in the case of the Apple Watch, with features such as its ability to make phone calls without having to rely on an iPhone, have sometimes raised use the brand’s smartwatch as a single device, since now there will be one less possibility that they will have available, since they cannot manage the use of cars with an Uber driver.

After initial reluctance and even administrative and competitive oppositions, Uber continues to offer its services of vehicles with a driver although now it cuts some of the amenities that it had extended to its users.

