Uber Book can now be requested for trips departing from Brasilia airport

Passengers at Brasilia International Airport can schedule rides with Uber using the ‘Book’ function via the app (Android and iOS), making it possible to request rides in advance. This novelty was launched a few weeks ago throughout the Federal District, but with departures from the airport only starting this Tuesday, 20.
According to information, Brasilia airport is the first in the country to have the functionality that allows the booking of trips from the place, while in the world there are several terminals compatible with the feature.
As explained by Uber, the application received an exclusive tool that will monitor users’ flights so that delays and unforeseen events are accommodated at the time of booking and do not disturb the experience of the user who requested a trip in advance, also facilitating the work of employees. .
Unlike normal trips in which the delay tolerance is only 5 minutes, when using Uber Reserve at the airport, the user has an extra 60 minutes to board the vehicle without paying the fee. The race can be scheduled up to 30 days before landing, guaranteeing a car on site as soon as the plane lands.
As with other modalities, when choosing Uber Reserve, the customer will see the total amount that will be paid for the transfer from the airport of the federal capital to the destination. For now, there is still no forecast for launching this function in other municipalities besides Brasília.
For drivers, the company claims that the price of the reserved trips is composed by the calculation of the price of the category plus a reservation fee, the partner drivers who make the trips with Reserve will also receive the additional value.
Benefits of Uber Book:
- Scheduling trips up to 30 days in advance. Trips with Reserve need to be booked a maximum of thirty days and a minimum of thirty minutes in advance so that partner drivers have enough time to respond.
- Matching Partners: After requesting a ride, Uber’s technology gives partner drivers the option to accept the request, with an additional fee for booking the trip.
- Airport waiting time: 60 minutes of waiting time, giving you even more flexibility to start a journey.