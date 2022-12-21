Uber Book can now be requested for trips departing from Brasilia airport

Passengers at Brasilia International Airport can schedule rides with Uber using the ‘Book’ function via the app (Android and iOS), making it possible to request rides in advance. This novelty was launched a few weeks ago throughout the Federal District, but with departures from the airport only starting this Tuesday, 20.

According to information, Brasilia airport is the first in the country to have the functionality that allows the booking of trips from the place, while in the world there are several terminals compatible with the feature.

As explained by Uber, the application received an exclusive tool that will monitor users’ flights so that delays and unforeseen events are accommodated at the time of booking and do not disturb the experience of the user who requested a trip in advance, also facilitating the work of employees. .