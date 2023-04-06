Uber announces the Tembici bike rental modality in Brazilian cities

This Wednesday (5), the Uber announced a partnership agreement with the Europeian bike-sharing startup Tembici to provide the rental of regular and electric bikes to the millions of users of the mobility platform in Latin America. According to Uber, the action is part of the company’s goal of becoming a zero-carbon emission platform by 2040. Tembici is known for its orange Itaú bikes and users will also see the startup’s stations in the app.





Initially, the service will be available in Recife and should expand to Brasília, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo. In a second moment, the modality will be launched in other Latin American cities where the startup also operates. “This partnership underscores the important role that car-free options are increasingly playing in Uber’s strategy to achieve zero carbon emissions by providing users with sustainable, affordable and convenient ways to travel,” said Uber’s global head of micromobility, Annie Duvnjak.





By the end of 2023, Tembici plans to supply over 30,000 common bicycles and over 10,000 electric bicycles in Latin America. It is worth noting that bicycles will continue to be available on Tembici's rental apps and on Bike Itaú. Unfortunately, Uber did not provide a date for the start of the service in Europe. Meanwhile, the platform continues to expand its electric vehicle travel service, called Comfort Electric, to 14 more cities in the United States. How about you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!

