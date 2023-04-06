5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleUber announces the Tembici bike rental modality in Brazilian cities

Uber announces the Tembici bike rental modality in Brazilian cities

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Uber announces the Tembici bike rental modality in Brazilian cities
1680724705 uber announces the tembici bike rental modality in brazilian cities.jpeg
- Advertisement -

This Wednesday (5), the Uber announced a partnership agreement with the Europeian bike-sharing startup Tembici to provide the rental of regular and electric bikes to the millions of users of the mobility platform in Latin America.

According to Uber, the action is part of the company’s goal of becoming a zero-carbon emission platform by 2040. Tembici is known for its orange Itaú bikes and users will also see the startup’s stations in the app.


Initially, the service will be available in Recife and should expand to Brasília, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo. In a second moment, the modality will be launched in other Latin American cities where the startup also operates.

“This partnership underscores the important role that car-free options are increasingly playing in Uber’s strategy to achieve zero carbon emissions by providing users with sustainable, affordable and convenient ways to travel,” said Uber’s global head of micromobility, Annie Duvnjak.


- Advertisement -

By the end of 2023, Tembici plans to supply over 30,000 common bicycles and over 10,000 electric bicycles in Latin America. It is worth noting that bicycles will continue to be available on Tembici’s rental apps and on Bike Itaú.

Spotify launches compilations with the music most listened to by each user

Unfortunately, Uber did not provide a date for the start of the service in Europe. Meanwhile, the platform continues to expand its electric vehicle travel service, called Comfort Electric, to 14 more cities in the United States.

How about you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

The President of the United States is also concerned about Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has experienced rapid advancement in recent years, and often without proper...
Phone Reviews

If you have an iPhone X, 8, or 8 Plus, you’re in luck.

The operating system Apple iOS 17 it will be compatible with all iPhones that...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.