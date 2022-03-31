Latest news

Uber and Lyft wages remain low

By: Brian Adam

Date:

They compensate their drivers for the rise in gasoline and 2% more, at the cost of a surcharge for travelers

Uber Technologies is throwing its drivers a bone. The rise in gasoline prices has reduced the daily income of drivers from the VTC application. That’s why Uber and its rival Lyft are adding a small surcharge to each trip in the United States, which they return to drivers to cover the cost and something else. With both companies struggling to keep workers on their rigs, it’s a sneaky way to give employees a raise. But they may also have to open their own wallets.

The average cost of filling up a gas tank in the United States is nearly 50% higher today, at $4.25 a gallon, than it was a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association. Drivers are now assuming that cost, and it is a problem. The labor market is tight, and companies compete for workers who find higher wages elsewhere. If they earn less per ride, they are more likely to ditch people-hauling for Uber and Lyft.

To fix the problem, the two California-based companies announced earlier this month that users will have to pay a temporary increase – up to 55 cents per trip – that will go to drivers. That should cover the additional cost of fuel and a bit more. See Chicago, which records VTC data. A year ago, the cost of fuel for the average 7-mile trip was about 60 cents, based on the tank capacity of the popular Toyota Corolla model. Today, with the rise in the price of gasoline, the same trip would cost 90 cents each way.

It’s something, but overall it’s not a huge pay raise. In Chicago, the average driver takes in $11.60 per trip, according to a study by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, and each driver averages 123 trips a month. The surcharge represents a salary increase of approximately 2%, that is, about 30 dollars per month.

Meanwhile, other companies pay much more competitive salaries. Department store chain Target, for example, raised its starting hourly wage in February from $15 to $24, and that’s a cost the company will bear. For now, commuters don’t mind paying a few quarters for pay raises from Uber and Lyft. But that may not keep drivers for long.

