U.S. accuses Russia of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine

U.S. accuses Russia of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
The U.S. has determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity during its brutal assault on Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Saturday.

During her remarks at the Munich Security Conference, Ms. Harris said pledged to hold Russia accountable for “horrendous atrocities and war crimes,” citing “widespread and systematic” attacks against civilians.

“The United States has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity, and I say to all those who have perpetrated these crimes, and to their superiors, who are complicit in these crimes, you will be held to account,” she said.

The U.S. determined last March that Russia had committed war crimes in Ukraine and pledged to work with other countries to prosecute the offenders. The new determination that Russia has committed crimes against humanity is a more significant charge, indicating that the offenses are being carried out on a wider scale.

In a statement issued as Ms. Harris spoke, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. reserves “crimes against humanity determinations for the most egregious crimes.”

“In the case of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, we have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there is no doubt,” Ms. Harris said. “These are crimes against humanity.”

She accused Russian forces of forcibly deporting thousands of Ukrainian citizens from occupied territory, separating children from their families and conducting execution-style killings.

“Let us all agree on behalf of all the victims, both known and unknown, justice must be served,” she said.

