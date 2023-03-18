TypeScript 5.0, Speed, memory and size improvements

TypeScript 5.0, the latest version of the popular JavaScript-based programming language, offers a number of major improvements in terms of speed, memory, and size.

Now let’s take a look at the major improvements in TypeScript 5.0, including their impact on compilation speed and reduced package sizes.

Migration to modules

One of the most notable improvements in TypeScript 5.0 is the migration of namespaces to modules. This allows you to take advantage of modern build tools that can perform optimizations such as scope hoisting. By revising our packaging strategy and removing some deprecated code, we were able to reduce about 26.4 MB from the TypeScript 4.9 package size, which was 63.8 MB. We also achieved noticeable speedup through direct function calls.

Memory improvements

TypeScript added more uniformity to internal object types within the compiler and reduced the data stored in some of these object types. This reduced polymorphic operations, while balancing out the increase in memory usage that occurred by making our object shapes more uniform.

Information serialization cache

Some caching was done when serializing data to strings. Type display, which can occur as part of error raising, declaration issuance, code hinting, etc., can be quite expensive. TypeScript now caches some commonly used tools for reuse in these operations.

Changes in lib.d.ts

Changes to how types are generated for the DOM can have an impact on existing code. In particular, certain properties have been converted from numbers to numeric literal types, and properties and methods for handling cut, copy, and paste events have been moved between interfaces.

API changes

In TypeScript 5.0, some unnecessary interfaces have been removed and some corrective improvements have been made. For more details on what has changed, see our API Changes page.

Enum Overhaul

TypeScript has had some long-standing quirks around enums since its first release. In 5.0, we are resolving some of these issues and reducing the amount of concept needed to understand the various types of enums that can be declared.

default changes

In TypeScript 5.0, the following settings and configurations have been deprecated:

–target: ES3

-out

–noImplicitUseStrict

–keyofStringsOnly

–suppressExcessPropertyErrors

–suppressImplicitAnyIndexErrors

–noStrictGenericChecks

–charset

–importsNotUsedAsValues

–preserveValueImports

Prepend in project references

These settings will continue to be allowed until TypeScript 5.5, at which point they will be removed entirely.

Beyond speed improvements and reduced package sizes, TypeScript 5.0 also brings a number of changes and deprecations that may affect existing code. For example, how types are generated for the DOM have been changed, which may have an impact on existing code. In addition, some unnecessary interfaces have been removed and some correction improvements have been made. Some settings have also been deprecated, such as –target: ES3 or –out, and some changes have been made to the default settings to improve cross-platform behavior.

Despite these changes, TypeScript remains a strong and popular choice for developers around the world. With its ability to provide static types and better refactorability, TypeScript helps ensure code quality and development efficiency. And with the performance improvements and reduced package sizes in version 5.0, it’s an even more attractive option for those looking to improve the development efficiency of their projects.

Ultimately, the success of TypeScript is a testament to the importance of writing quality code and investing in tools that help ensure this quality. As a developer community, we must continue to work together to improve our development practices and tools, and TypeScript is an important step on this path. With its focus on correctness and efficiency, TypeScript is a tool worth exploring for any developer interested in improving their development process.

More details at devblogs.microsoft.com and at typescriptlang.org.