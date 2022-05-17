type much faster with the ipad using this simple trick

You may like the company with the bitten apple more or less, but today its tablet division has no rival in the market. The family Apple iPad It has a high prestige thanks to an exquisite design and features beyond any doubt.

A range of devices that has models for all types of profiles. If you are looking for a moderately sized tablet, the iPad Mini will be your best ally. And if you want the most powerful model, don’t hesitate to bet on the iPad Pro.

And it is that the sector of tablets is experiencing a second golden age. The arrival of the pandemic that caused millions of people to start working from home caused many of these users to consider making the leap from a laptop to a powerful tablet due to the advantages it offers in terms of size and weight.

Get the most out of your iPad: you’ll type faster than ever

This is where the iPad Pro or the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Ultra come in, two really powerful tablets that have nothing to envy from a laptop at a technical level, allowing you to perform all kinds of heavy tasks to become the best photo editing tool and video, to give an example.

In addition, for productivity tasks they are also perfect teams, being able to write on their screen, or using an external keyboard, to work on all kinds of Office documents among other options.

The problem is that typing on an iPad is a slow process. Unless you know the trick that we are going to show you to save time.

Use typing shortcuts

We are talking about a function that comes standard in iPadOS, the operating system for Apple tablets so you can create text substitution shortcuts. A very useful option for all kinds of situations.

For example, pYou may have to put your email in certain messagesby creating a shortcut called “mymail”, clicking on it will write your email automatically.

Without a doubt, a very useful trick that will take you a few seconds, so it is well worth trying. Let’s see the steps you must follow:

To do this, the first thing you should do is access the iPad Settings.

Click on the General section.

Now, select the Keyboard option.

Within the different options that will appear, select Text substitution.

Now you only need create all the writing shortcuts that you consider convenient to improve your productivity when writing all kinds of messages.

