Two women sued Apple over their AirTags, claiming stalkers used them to track them

Two American women filed a class action lawsuit against Apple, claiming that AirTags are “unreasonably dangerous” products, given their potential use by stalkers.

The legal action, filed on behalf of all the people who were tracked without their consent with these devices, asks the US court to find Apple guilty of negligence, product liability and violation of privacy rights, in addition to other violations of the consumer.

- Advertisement -

Lawsuit filed in the United States highlights the potential misuse of Apple AirTags

The two women who brought this legal action, Lauren Hughes of Texas, and an anonymous woman from New York, filed the lawsuit Monday in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

Both plaintiffs, who brought legal action on behalf of all those who were tracked without consent through the use of AirTags, asked the court to find Apple guilty of the aforementioned chargesemphasizing that “the benefits of Apple’s AirTag design do not outweigh the risks of the design”.

The AirTagsreleased by Apple in 2021, are coin-sized devices designed as a tool for tracking belongings such as bags, keys, and other personal items using Apple’s Find My app.

- Advertisement -

Since they began to become widespread, these devices have raised certain objections regarding their potential use in bullying situations, which this year Apple tried to remedy by taking some measurements.

Despite Apple’s initiative to increase the safeguards taken with its AirTags, the plaintiffs assure that the risk of being tracked remains latent, alleging that Apple does not “adequately disclosed the risks associated with AirTags and affirmatively misled the public and press about those risks”.

In the lawsuit, Lauren Hughes said that after ending a three-month relationship, she was harassed online by her ex-partner and found an AirTag hidden in her car. On the other hand, the anonymous plaintiff pointed out that after “a conflictive divorce”, she found an AirTag in her son’s backpack. She removed it, but it was subsequently replaced.

- Advertisement -

The plaintiffs accuse that the security measures that Apple has taken after the fact “they are woefully inadequate and do little, if anything, to quickly warn people if they are being tracked”. In the lawsuit they also state that “There is a huge imbalance between the protections available to iOS/Apple users and those available to people with Android devices, leaving Android users almost defenseless against AirTag tracking/harassment”.

Given the media repercussions of these cases, Apple declined to respond to requests for comment from the press, so its reply could be reserved for the judicial instance that will emerge from this lawsuit.