Two very important news that will arrive on Instagram in 2023

Instagram continues to incorporate features already seen on other social networks and, with the new features it is preparing now, it seems willing to offer an alternative to Twitter as a microblogging platform with text posts in a brief format and also to imitate the success of BeReal, the app where improvised videos are published that seek to be natural and put an end to posturing.

This is also the intention of the new function candidthe reinterpretation of BeReal by Instagram, where videos can also be shared at unscheduled and random moments of the day, showing a simultaneous double capture of the front and rear cameras.

The contents in Candid may come from both individual Stories and those that come from several multiples. It should be noted that TikTok already launched its own copy to BeReal just a few weeks ago with the “Now” section.

In the case of Notes, these are really brief publications, since only 60 text characters are allowed (including emojis)far from the current 280 characters of Twitter or its initials 140.

At the moment it also doesn’t seem like they could constitute a serious threat (or alternative) to Twitter since they are not published in a public feed but are shared with a limited group of followers. Specifically with followers who are also reciprocally followed or those who belong to the “Close Friends” list.

The exchanges of these little notes take place as chat bubbles over the profile image within the direct messages section.

Instagram is currently testing the two functions, which will be officially launched for all users already in 2023, and will be two of its big bets for next year.

The development of both is known after leaking the content of an internal meeting within Meta (parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram) where interest in offering an alternative to Twitter was indicated. The underlying concept behind Notes could well be a first germ to develop that ability.