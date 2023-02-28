Two things that I had never seen on a mobile phone, and that were presented yesterday at MWC23

We have gotten used to not seeing much innovation in mobile phones. Better battery, better screen, more RAM… but nothing that leaves us speechless.

Yesterday was an exception during the launch of the Honor Magic 5 Pro, as they commented on two things that particularly caught my attention: the silicon-carbon battery and the eye-friendly display technology.

Silicon-carbon battery

The Honor Magic 5 Pro boasts of having the first silicon-carbon battery in the smartphone industry. According to Honor, this battery is 12.8% denser than previous models without increasing its size, which means that it has a greater capacity and duration. Also, the battery discharges more slowly under low voltage, which translates to longer battery life before you need to charge the phone.

Although the Chinese Honor Magic 5 Pro has the highest capacity silicon-carbon battery, the European models may have a lower capacity battery. A clear explanation of this fact has not yet been provided, but we will know details shortly.

Eye-friendly display technology



Another prominent feature of the Honor Magic 5 Pro is its eye-friendly display technology. The 6.81-inch screen is curved on all four sides and features a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,800 nits. In addition, the display features several technologies that reduce eye strain and fatigue, including Low Blue Light Transmission, Dynamic Brightness Regulation, and TUV Rheinland-certified circadian night mode. The Honor Magic 5 Pro is also the first phone to feature 2160Hz Pulse Width Modulation technology, which reduces screen flicker and eye fatigue.

The battery and eye fatigue are two variables that must be worked on a lot by manufacturers, and it seems that Honor has taken an important step in this regard.