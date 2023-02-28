5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsTwo things that I had never seen on a mobile phone, and...

Two things that I had never seen on a mobile phone, and that were presented yesterday at MWC23

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
mwc23 honor.jpg
mwc23 honor.jpg
- Advertisement -

We have gotten used to not seeing much innovation in mobile phones. Better battery, better screen, more RAM… but nothing that leaves us speechless.

Yesterday was an exception during the launch of the Honor Magic 5 Pro, as they commented on two things that particularly caught my attention: the silicon-carbon battery and the eye-friendly display technology.

Silicon-carbon battery

- Advertisement -

mwc23 honor
The Honor Magic 5 Pro boasts of having the first silicon-carbon battery in the smartphone industry. According to Honor, this battery is 12.8% denser than previous models without increasing its size, which means that it has a greater capacity and duration. Also, the battery discharges more slowly under low voltage, which translates to longer battery life before you need to charge the phone.

Although the Chinese Honor Magic 5 Pro has the highest capacity silicon-carbon battery, the European models may have a lower capacity battery. A clear explanation of this fact has not yet been provided, but we will know details shortly.

AMD will present the Ryzen 7000 on August 29, they will hit the market on September 15

Eye-friendly display technology

mwc23 honor
Another prominent feature of the Honor Magic 5 Pro is its eye-friendly display technology. The 6.81-inch screen is curved on all four sides and features a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,800 nits. In addition, the display features several technologies that reduce eye strain and fatigue, including Low Blue Light Transmission, Dynamic Brightness Regulation, and TUV Rheinland-certified circadian night mode. The Honor Magic 5 Pro is also the first phone to feature 2160Hz Pulse Width Modulation technology, which reduces screen flicker and eye fatigue.

The battery and eye fatigue are two variables that must be worked on a lot by manufacturers, and it seems that Honor has taken an important step in this regard.

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Hardware

XPS 15 and XPS 17: Dell announces its two new ultra-premium PCs

Dell is at the MWC in Barcelona and took the opportunity to present its...
Tech News

Original Galaxy Z Flip gets update with One UI 5.1 and February patch

Update (02/28/23) - JB Samsung has started distribution of February security patch and One UI...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.