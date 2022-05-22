Two photo-sharing apps that are trending among teens

Social networks like Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram They provide the opportunity to upload content and get in touch with people from different parts of the world.

It is these aspects that are attractive to many people, especially teenagerswho see these platforms as the ideal medium to share every moment of their lives.

However, many of those who fall on this demographic spectrum tend to manifest over time mental health problems . This, as a result of always being attentive to the reactions that their publications receive, the number of likes and the comments left by other users, reaching the point of interfering with other activities of their daily routine.

For years, social networks have been accused of promoting this type of behavior through their algorithm. Likewise, the vulnerabilities that these platforms present at the security level have been pointed out.

However, many teens seem to be finding other spaces in which to interact. One of them is Locket Widget (iOS and android), a photo sharing app that has captured the interest of teenagers; some of which have noticeably decreased their activity in sending text messages within groups.

Once activated, Locket allows the user to see the photos of their contacts directly on the iPhone home screen without having to open an app or send a message.

Another application that allows you to share photos under the same dynamics as Locket is LiveIn (iOS and Android). All you have to do is take a photo so that it is later displayed on the home screen of your friend’s mobile through a small window.

In the case of LiveIn, this app concentrates elements of Snapchat and Instagram in its design, but without the risk that they present in their use. In Locket’s case, this limits the number of friends allowed per user to 10also lacking a public feeddiffering in this from LiveIn.

Although these applications have as their main premise the sharing of photos with other people or groups of people in your social circle, this is not all that they offer.

In the case of LiveIn, this app has drawing and writing options, along with a global feed and the possibility of receiving comments.

These elements could give LiveIn a social network connotation, also taking into account the fact that anyone can see the photos in the global feed and send you a friend request if they wanted to.

Although there is a configuration option so that the photos are only seen by friends and followers, there is no option that parents can use to control these interactions.