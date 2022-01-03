Two news come to Telegram with the new year

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Telegram has started the year by including two new functions in the app. The instant messaging app, the second with the most users in the world (it has 500 million) after WhatsApp, which has 2 billion users, has introduced a tool to avoid spoilers in chats and animated reactions to messages, inspired by Apple iMessages.

The first of these functions was months in the making and allows Telegram users to hide the text containing a “spoiler”. From now on, the messaging app offers a new contextual menu that is displayed when press and hold on the typed text before sending it. This menu allows you to modify the font, underline, make bold or change the spacing. From now on it will include a new tab with the name “Spoiler”.

When the user clicks on that option, the text in question will be blurred with pixels. In that way recipients will not be able to read what the message says, unless they click on it. By doing so, they will see a notice informing them that the message contains “spoilers” and then they can agree to read or keep it pixelated.

The other new feature included by Telegram are animated reactions to messages. With this tool, users will be able to react with emoticons or “Like” to messages in a chat. To send a “Like”, which is sent as an icon of a hand with a thumbs up, you have to click twice in a row on the message. On the other hand, if it is pressed just once, the user will see a series of emojis appear: a smile, a fire, a surprised face or a hand with the thumb down.

These animated reactions are always available in private chats. In the case of channels and group chats, it is their administrators who have the power to activate or not this new function.

