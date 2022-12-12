Two New Macs Unveiled From Steam Database: One Is Very Mysterious

Apple is working on the next ones Mac new generation e the Steam database seems to give us some interesting previews of what is boiling in the Cupertino house. In fact, the Valve platform includes a rich database that anonymously collects all the data relating to the machines on which it is running, offering tables that allow you to get an idea of ​​the type of hardware that is used by Steam users. This often allows for discover a preview of some models still in the testing phase just like in the case reported today.

The name Mac14.6 is not entirely new to us , since it’s the same one we’ve found in recent Geekbench sightings involving the M2 Max chip, so it’s likely that the model in question is one of the upcoming 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pros. Different speech, however, regarding Mac15,4 since the use of numbering 15 suggests that it is a model belonging to one different generation .

As we can see in the table, among computers based on the macOS operating system (which Steam still calls OSX) we find two model numbers that do not correspond to any of the Macs currently on the market. Let’s talk about Mac14,6 And Mac15,4 acronyms that indicate as many new Macs that Apple is testing internally.

For the sake of clarity, we point out that all the Mac14,x sighted so far are part of the M2 generation (14.2 is MacBook Air, while 14.7 is MacBook 13 Pro), however it should be noted that the previous models did not adopt the same nomenclature for the Model ID, given that the series Mac13,x consists only of the variants of Mac Studio (for example, a MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Pro is identified with the old nomenclature MacBookPro18,3).

This is to say that the Model ID 15.4 could belong to a high-end Mac completely different compared to the normal series, leaving the following options open: a first model based on an embryonic version of the M3 (extremely unlikely hypothesis), a Next generation Mac Studioor even the long-awaited Mac Pro based on Apple Silicon. The latter could be the most probable hypothesis, as it is expected that this solution can adopt an extremely more advanced platform than even the possible M2 Ultra. In fact, remember that the Mac Pro is the only computer in the family that has not yet transitioned to Apple Siliconso its debut isn’t likely that far off.

Of course, this is our speculation based on the different Model ID and what happened with the introduction of an entirely new product like Mac Studio during the last generation. At the moment it is too early to understand with certainty which model is identified by the name Mac15.4, so we will have to wait a long time to find out.