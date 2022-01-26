Two new Apple Watch challenges for this February

The Apple Watch is not only a watch that marks your messages or notifies you of calls and you can even play sports with it. It is something that goes beyond. It is a device that helps you stay healthy. One of the ways it has to keep us active, apart from inactivity notices, are the monthly challenges it subjects us to so we don’t spend all day sitting or lying on the couch. In this month of February there will be two new challenges. These are. Lunar New Year and Black History Month. The two new challenges on the Apple Watch The American company plans to organize two different activity challenges for the Apple Watch during the month of February. The first will celebrate Lunar New Year and the other will celebrate Black History Month.

Apple’s way of keeping Apple Watch users fit isn’t just through Apple Fitness +. There are new challenges that arise every month to be able to complete them and thus win the corresponding medal.

For the Lunar New Year challenge, Apple Watch owners will be tasked with completing any workout during 20 minutes between February 1 and 15. For the Unity challenge also called Black history month, users will need to close the movement ring for seven consecutive days in the month.

The only thing that there is any doubt about is the New Lunar challenge. It is not known if Apple will release it globally or is it a challenge that will be limited to countries where the Lunar New Year is celebrated.

Be that as it may, there are two new challenges with two new medals that give Apple Watch users the opportunity to get them and thus be able to accumulate virtual prizes and medals. Please note that although we are not awarded any physical rewards for reaching all the remains, the best reward is to stay in shape. So don’t think about it and when February 1 arrives, get to work.

In any case, and as we are used to, in these new Apple Watch challenges, a push notification on the clock that will notify us that the time has come to achieve the challenge. Cheer up!.