Two minutes to upload your photo: BeReal. is the most unpredictable social network you will find

Among all the social networks that currently exist, there is one that is standing out due to the curiosity of its mechanics: BeReal. In it photos are shared, they are also commented. But its operation is radically different: the time of publication is random and there are only two minutes to capture the image. Once every day.

Authenticity has been receding in social networks to make way for what is commonly called “posturing”. We choose the best light to take the photos, we prepare the scene, the framing and even we prepare dishes only so that they look good in the shift update. But what would happen if it were the social network that imposed the rules so that everything that is shared in it is as authentic as possible?

BeReal. is as authentic as a social network can be

The name chosen by the company for its social network is not selected at random because it is just what it proposes with the mechanics: that its users are real, authentic, BeReal. plans to eliminate any imposture so that users show themselves as they really are. On top of that, add a certain dose of emotion, fun and improvisation.

Let’s forget about preparations, arrangements and calendars: we will only have two minutes to take the photo that we will share on the social network and, on top of that, all our friends will do it at the same time. This implies that there is no option to choose the best place for the scene, nor to dress up: when the time comes, and whenever we want to share our status, we will take the snapshot as it happens. More or less, there is always room for some prior preparation.

BeReal. it does not allow uploading photos from the gallery, it does not share videos and you can only use the application’s camera; which limits the options and possibilities without this being a problem, quite the contrary. Everything is for spontaneity.

BeReal. It is a social network that does not require too much time because it does not offer much content to view either: the news occurs at a specific time and is always unknown

The social network does not yet have an exaggerated number of users, which limits its reach and capacity. It also has a serial drawback: To do so, the telephone number is essential.. This number is not shared with users because we also have to choose a name that represents us. And it does not include strange permissions: the localization one is optional.

Share candid photos with the front and rear camera merged into the same image, see the images of friends and also the public ones, BeReal. It doesn’t take too much time (there will only be new images when the network announces the time to upload them) and it has its appeal thanks to the curiosity that its use provokes. It also works as a messaging app (if you really need it).

Free, ad-free and “real”

The bet of this social network is risky since it limits two of the reasons why this type of services proliferated: notoriety and dependency. BeReal. does not require too much time to see the updates, brings freshness and is in full expansion. These are also qualities that work against you, on the other hand.

BeReal. has a public section called Discovery: everything that is not shared privately can be seen by the rest of the app’s users

BeReal. It is available for Android and also for iPhone. It costs nothing, has no ads, and doesn’t require too much of your time. The less it is curious.