Two men ‘tried to grab’ school girl in early morning attempted abduction in south Dublin

Two men “tried to grab” a school girl in an early morning attempted abduction in south Dublin

The scary incident happened in the Clondalkin area on Thursday.

Two men are said to have jumped from a truck and tried to grab a young school girl but “she had the courage to scream and ran back to her house”.

The incident happened at approximately 7:55am on Thursday morning at a bus stop on Woodford Walk.

Locals were warned about the incident in an online residents’ group.

The post said: “The description the girl gave is – a truck with a tank at the back of it, she didn’t get the colour of the truck as it was still dark at time.

“To my knowledge this is the 3rd time something has happened in this area with children within the last year or two.

“Think we need to organise with the local council for the fields to be lit up more and cameras to be installed in locations were vehicles can be identified if a similar incident happens again.

“The young girl thank god was so brave and had the courage to realise what was about to happen and get away.”

Dublin Live have contacted An Garda Siochana for any additional information on the incident.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.