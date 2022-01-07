Two men rushed to hospital after early morning assault outside GPO

Two men have been rushed to hospital after an alleged early morning assault outside the GPO on O’Connell Street.

Officers rushed to the scene and quickly sealed it off, while the two men involved were rushed to the Mater Hospital for treatment.

A source told Dublin Live this morning that the area outside the GPO remains sealed off, with a large garda presence still visible.

A garda spokesperson told Dublin Live: “Gardai in Store Street are currently investigating an alleged assault which took place this morning, Friday, 7 January 2022 on O’Connell Street in Dublin.

“The two men involved in the incident have since been taken to Mater Misericordiae Hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

“Investigations ongoing.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.