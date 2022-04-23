Latest newsIreland

Two men in ‘serious condition’ after seven rescued from Dublin house fire

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Two men are in “serious condition” after six people were rush to hospital following a house fire in south Dublin.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene of the blaze at a home on Glenshane Lawns, Tallaght at 4am on Saturday morning.

Seven people were rescued from the flames and six were taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

Of the six, two men, aged 46 and 20, are said to be in a “serious condition”.

Dublin Fire Brigade brought the large fire under control which caused extensive damage to the property.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardai in Tallaght are investigating all the circumstances in relation to a fire at a house on Glenshane Lawns, Tallaght, Dublin 24 in the early hours of this morning Saturday 23rd April, 2022.

“At approximately 4a.m. Gardaí in Tallaght attended the scene, and all seven persons were out of the house. Six persons were removed to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment and two males (46 years & 20 years) are in a serious condition.

“Investigations ongoing.”

